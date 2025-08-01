Flyways Partners with Cispus to Raise Money to Support Outdoor Education for Local Youth—Klog 100.7 News

Flyways Convenience Stores has launched a new fundraising campaign to support local students with outdoor education opportunities at the Cispus Learning Center.

The company’s parent organization, Wilcox and Flegal, announced the fundraiser in a release; the goal is to raise $16,000 by the end of September. Donations can be made at any Flyways location, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Cispus to help cover tuition, transportation, and camp supplies.

Located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Cispus Learning Center is known for its hands-on outdoor education and youth leadership programs.

In the release, Don Buck, the Director of Retail Operation at Flyways, said, “Flyways has always believed in investing in our community, and this partnership is a way for us to give kids access to experiences they’ll carry for a lifetime.”