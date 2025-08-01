West Kelso Crash Under Bridge—Klog 100.7 News

One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in west Kelso yesterday morning.

The collision, involving a white van and a red sedan, occurred just after 9 a.m. where 1st Avenue NW and Grant Street meet, beneath the West Cowlitz Way Bridge. The crash blocked the center area between opposing lanes of traffic, causing delays on the West Side Highway and at the Allen Street Bridge intersection.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.