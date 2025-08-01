Friday:

Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair starts today and goes through Sunday, August 10th. The Fair in Ridgefield runs from 10am to 11pm on the weekends and 10am to 10pm on weekdays. General admission is $10; kids get in for $8.

Game Con at Kelso Public Library

Come play some cool games and learn about awesome local shops. Friday from 1-3pm.

Elochoman Marina Street Market

The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet is open 3:30–6:30pm every Friday through Sept 27. Shop local handmade crafts, plants, great treats and more!

Hot Summer Nights & Movies in the Park – Woodland

Hot Summer Nights & Movies in the Park at Horseshoe Lake in Woodland runs Fridays through August 8th!

Come enjoy live music, craft vendors, delicious food, and a great movie! Event always starts at 5pm. Live music runs from 6 to 8:30, with a movie at 9pm; tonight it is Migration.

The Rocky Horror Show Live – Final Weekend

The Rocky Horror Show Live is at Stageworks Northwest and this is its final weekend. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and a 2pm matinee.

Saturday:

Terry Taylor Northlake Garage Sale

Browse through the treasures of over 100 individual garage sales! The Terry Taylor Northlake Garage Sale is an annual neighborhood tradition on the streets of Terry, Taylor, and Northlake in Longview. It is Saturday, running from about 8am–4pm.

Cruiz-In to the Elks

The Cruiz-In to the Elks is Saturday at the Kelso Elks Parking Lot. Starting at 9am, it’s awards, raffles, prizes, and great food! Plus, KLOG’s own Ray Bartley will handle the music. Entry is $25.

Minecraft Day at Kelso Library

Minecraft Day is Saturday 11am–2pm at the Kelso Public Library. Come out for Minecraft-themed activities and crafts. Costumes are welcome.

Sunday:

Little Island Relay – Cathlamet

The Little Island Relay is Sunday. Get your three-person team together! Or, be an “Island Man” and do it all yourself!! It’s a run-cycle-kayak relay race around the islands of the Lower Columbia. The race starts at 8am at the Little Island Creamery in Cathlamet.

Castle Rock Sunday Market

This year’s Sunday Market in Castle Rock runs every Sunday to October, 11am–3pm right in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery.