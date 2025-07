The Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake Series returns tonight with a free show at Martin’s Dock featuring Groove Nation from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks and the Longview Rotary Club’s beer garden will be on site.

Also tonight, the McMenamins Summer Concert Series continues at the Westin Amphitheatre next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge. The Batwater Trio will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.