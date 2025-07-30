Penny Lou Peterson: May 20, 1943 – July 18, 2025

ST. HELENS- Penny Peterson, age 82, went home to be with the Lord July 18th, 2025 after a short illness. Penny was born May 20th, 1943 to Wilbur and Verneta Campbell in Michigan. When she was a little girl the family moved to Washington state, then later to Scappoose Oregon where she attended school. After school Penny married Leslie Peterson November 5, 1961 and they made their home in St. Helens. They adopted a son Johnny who was the light of their lives!! Leslie passed away in 1994 and Penny continued to live in St. Helens with Johnny! Johnny had special needs and for 44 years 24/7 Penny cared for him with so much love. And Johnny loved her very much!! She was an excellent mother. Penny came from a big family she had seven sisters and two brothers!! Penny’s greatest attribute was her kindness and her great love for her family and friends. Her passions were going to the ocean she loved it there! She loved taking her family and friends to dinner! Her kindness radiated to all her knew her. She was deeply loved by her family!! She is survived by her son Johnny Peterson and he is now in a loving foster home that Penny was so happy and peaceful about before her passing. Two sisters Mary (Bud) Smith of Tensed, Idaho, June (Steve) Sprenger of Elgin, North Dakota and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie Peterson, parents Wilbur and Verneta Campbell, brothers Hank and Gene, sisters Neta, Ruth, Judy and Jane! Her resting place is at Columbia Memorial Gardens where her ashes are placed above her father’s grave Wilbur Campbell.