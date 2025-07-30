AWPPW Local 633 Extruders Passes New Labor Agreement—Klog 100.7 News

Another Longview AWPPW local has ratified a new labor agreement.

Members of AWPPW Local 633 Extruders voted to approve the new contract last night. The deal includes an 18.75% wage increase over six years, additional paid days off, and quicker vacation accrual for new hires.

AWPPW Washington Area Representative Bill Sauters Jr. said in a release, “Nippon has taken steps to be the top employer in the area and this deal benefits not only the members of Local 633 but also helps recruit the best workers out there, which we want to make our facilities the best they can be.”

AWPPW has separate labor agreements at the Longview Nippon site, covering the Extruders, 633 Paperboard, and Local 580 Power and Pulp.