Teen Pleads Guilty in Lexington Shooting—Klog 100.7 News 

The 16-year-old charged in a May shooting near Riverside Park in Lexington has pleaded guilty.

The Daily News reports that Kayden Maldonado of Kelso admitted to first-degree assault in Cowlitz County Superior Court for the May 9th incident that left three people injured. Maldonado is being prosecuted as an adult but could serve his sentence in juvenile detention.

Under the plea agreement, he could face nearly eight years in a juvenile facility, along with three years of community custody and no-contact orders, pending the judge’s approval.

A second teen involved, a 17-year-old who was also wounded in the shooting, pleaded guilty earlier this month in juvenile court to unlawful firearm possession and display. He was sentenced to 30 days in custody and probation.