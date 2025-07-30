New LCC Automation, Instrumentation, and Robotics Associate Degree Program—Klog 100.7 News

Lower Columbia College will launch a new associate degree program this fall focused on automation, instrumentation, and robotics.

The new AIR program—short for Automation, Instrumentation, and Robotics—will be to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing, process control, industrial maintenance, and automation. College officials say the degree represents a major step in expanding workforce development opportunities in Southwest Washington.

The program will be a cornerstone of the college’s upcoming Center for Vocational and Transitional Studies, which will feature modern labs outfitted with industry-standard equipment and software.

Developed in partnership with local employers and labor organizations, the program is intended to help meet regional workforce needs and support economic growth in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

Full details are available on the Lower Columbia College website.