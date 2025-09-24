Toutle Lake School District Water Main Break—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a short day of school for Toutle Lake students yesterday after a water main break.

The district put out a notice shortly after school began, announcing that classes were canceled due to an unexpected facilities issue. Buses were sent out around 9:30 am to take students home.

Superintendent Chris Schumaker said the break happened in the central part of campus. To fix it, water had to be shut off district-wide, which left restrooms and sinks unusable and prevented the school from preparing lunches.

The district confirmed the issue has been fixed, and school is back to normal today.