St. Helens Finalist for Grant to Fund 13 Nights on the River—Classic Hits 100.7 News

St. Helens has been named one of 50 finalists nationwide for a Levitt Foundation grant worth up to $120,000 to support its summer concert series, 13 Nights on the River.

The Columbia County Spotlight reports that the city partnered with the St. Helens Main Street Alliance to apply for the multiyear grant, which would help fund the series through 2028. Earlier this month, community members voted to advance the city into the finalist round.

The only other Oregon community selected is Applegate. The Levitt Foundation will now review proposals from all 50 finalists before announcing the recipients of its Levitt Music Series grants.

The foundation awards nonprofits up to $120,000 over three years to host at least seven free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, featuring a diverse lineup of musicians.