Toutle Lake School District Threat—Klog 100.7 News

The Toutle Lake School District issued a notice yesterday regarding a threat reported over the weekend.

Superintendent Chris Schumaker said that on Saturday, a parent contacted the district after another male student had reportedly warned her son not to come to school Monday due to a threat involving a handgun.

Schumaker says they immediately contacted the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, which worked through the weekend to investigate. The threat was deemed noncredible, and the student in question was identified.

That student has been placed on emergency suspension until a threat assessment is completed.