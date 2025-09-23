Columbia River PUD Votes for Rate Hike—Klog 100.7 News

Terry L. AlsteenSeptember 22, 2025
It’ll be no joke for Columbia County residents—starting April 1 of next year, their PUD bills will be going up.
Last week, the Columbia River PUD Board of Directors voted to increase rates by 7.6 percent. They said the increase is needed to keep up with rising costs from the Bonneville Power Administration.
Following the increase, the average customer can expect their bill to rise by about $8.41 per month.