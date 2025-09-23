Keeping Streets Clear During Fall Season—Klog 100.7 News

It’s that time of year when leaves start falling, and the city of Longview is asking for your help.

City crews collect leaves from city-maintained trees through January. Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward says, “It’s important that only leaves from city-owned trees are placed in the street. When grass clippings, sticks, or other yard debris get blown into the roadway, they can clog storm drains or damage our sweepers.”

The city released guidelines, noting that leaves from non-city trees can be taken to the Waste Control Transfer Station from October 1 through April 15 for a fee. Residents are asked to place leaves from city trees in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage and easier pickup. The city also asks for patience, as leaf pickups follow a structured schedule.