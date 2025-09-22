Terry L. Alsteen: March 31, 1946 – August 31, 2025

LONGVIEW- “To all my family and friends. I want to tell you I love you because yesterday is gone, today is almost over, and tomorrow isn’t promised.”

May Terry walk with the Lord!

Terry’s young adult life began after High School graduation. He spent 4 years in the United States Air Force. Upon returning to the community, he attended Lower Columbia Community College and began his life’s career at the Longview Fibre. He started in 1964 with retirement in 2005. Terry accumulated 41 years of employment.

During his years of work involvement with the AWPPW was especially meaningful to him; serving in numerous capacities- shop steward, several officer positions, and two bargaining boards.

He also served 5 years on the board of Crime Stoppers.

Terry realized an unidentified desire to serve by joining the board of Fibre Federal Credit Union. Passion for the job and the FFCU family became part of what made him want to work harder in achieving greatness for the benefit of the community. His 35-year commitment reflected his selfless desire to make a difference in his community no matter how small.

For 6 years, Terry chose to assist veterans by volunteering at the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center, aiding veterans and obtaining medical, housing and disability benefits. He felt honored to assist his military brothers.

Our friendships were many, varied near and far. Most cherished are our lifelong 65-year friendships with Jerry and Sue. How fortunate to have all those memories.

Terry’s love of hunting, fishing, golf, and movies (good and BAD), filled many hours, days and weeks. Our travels with lots of new adventures continued so embellishing our lives with unmeasurable shared love. Helping to aid the disaster victims after Katrina by delivering trailers was rewarding (except for the peeing by the roadside got old). Quite eventful after 70,000 miles. This is just one of many, many rewarding memories.

Terry and Pat’s 48 years of marriage was nothing short of legendary. It can truly be said that they were each other’s best friend and soulmate. A love like theirs is one we can all strive for and be so lucky to find. A love that is built on deep respect, admiration, shared values and maybe most important of all- friendship.

After Terry’s diagnosis, he was having a conversation with Pat. He was proud to say that if he was to have a bucket list, it would be complete. He had done everything he wanted to do. A remark that speaks to the legacy of his life.

Thank you to our family and friends for so enriching our lives.

Terry is survived by his wife Pat. Also his children, Terrina and Gregg Plett, Tannette and John Scully, Debbie and Bob Pierce, Dale and Amy Boultinghouse, and Becki Boultinghouse. He was preceded in death by his sons Don Boultinghouse and Rick Johansson. His two sisters Sandra and Diane. Also, the proud grandpa of thirteen grandchildren and great grandpa to twelve, with two more of the way.

A Celebration of Life will be at the AWPPW (724 15th Ave in Longview) on September 28th, 2025.

In honor of Terry, contributions may be made to the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center (1005 Fir Street in Longview).