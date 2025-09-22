Dianne Marie Foglesong: August 9, 1948 — September 6, 2025

Dianne Marie Foglesong was born August 9th, 1948 to Max (Jim) and Leona Groesbeck in Eugene, Oregon where she was the eldest of 2 children, and spent her formative years. Dianne graduated from Sheldon High School in 1966, and married her High School sweetheart, George, on June 17th, 1967.

After High School Dianne went to school to become a Dental Hygienist, and continued in that field until she and George started their family in 1970 and the first of their three children were born. Work brought them to the Seattle area where they resided for a few years before returning to Oregon, where their next two children were born. While raising up their family they moved several times between Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and then back to Washington and finally settling in Longview. Each of these moves they gained fun new experiences, made many lifelong friends, and always made a home for themselves. Dianne worked a few jobs over the years, and sometimes stayed home with the kids. Some of her jobs include working at a camera shop and The Chamber of Commerce, but her most beloved and important work was the many years she spent working with children. She worked in Head Start, early intervention, and with special needs children as a Para Educator.

Dianne loved children and had a heart for every child who crossed her path. She loved, guided, taught, mentored, and valued every child she ever encountered. This love was not only evident in her work at the schools, but also was exemplified with the many foster children she and George fostered and cared for over the years, the neighbor kids that she took in and fed, loved, and played with, as well as with her own children and grandchildren. She was the most loving, giving, and selfless Mother and Grandmother, and nothing brought her more joy in life than being with her family.

Dianne was a woman of God, she loved her family fiercely, was blessed by many beautiful lifelong friendships, and enjoyed camping, RV Club meetups, traveling, reading, watching football, phone chats, many beloved pets over the years, and baking cookies for loved ones. She had a servant heart and volunteered many hours helping those in need, taking Communion to the housebound, volunteering at Church, and praying! One of the last things she said to the Chaplain who wanted to pray with her was “I love to pray” , which speaks exactly to who she was. At one time or another she has covered every person she knew in prayer. What a gift that was, what a gift she was!

Dianne and George built a beautiful life together, one that spanned over 58 years. A lifetime of sharing, love, laughs, adventure, and a bond that can never be broken.

Dianne passed way peacefully on the morning of September 6th, 2025, after a brief, but very courageous battle with Cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted Husband of 58 years, George, her Children, Gary (Kim), Shane (Liz), Jill (Johnathan), her Grandchildren Grady (Tiffany) Cassy, Olivia, Kira, Otis and Joseph, her Great Grandchildren Garrett, Hazel, and a 3rd Great Grandchild due in February, her Mother Leona Groesbeck, her sister Linda Lake, her Aunts Joyce Rauschert, and Gene Snow, as well as many beloved and adored nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. She was proceeded in death by her Father Jim in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dianne’s name to their Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Kelso, Washington.