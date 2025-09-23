Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Off-Ramp in Kelso—Klog 100.7 News

Toutle Lake School District Threat—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 23, 2025
There were multiple injuries in a two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon just off I-5 in Kelso.
The Washington State Patrol says 22-year-old Gwendolyn Jimenez of Longview was driving a Nissan SUV northbound on I-5 around 2:09 p.m. when she took Exit 39.
She reportedly fell asleep, causing her to hit a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by 39-year-old Michelle Bowden of Salem, which was stopped at the light for Allen Street.
Bowden and her two passengers, 70-year-old Paula Donadio-Bowden and 70-year-old Pamela Quinn Bowden, were all taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.
Jimenez was cited for second-degree negligent driving. Everyone involved had been wearing a seatbelt, and drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.