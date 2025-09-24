New Cascade Middle School Assistant Principal—Klog 100.7 News

Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Off-Ramp in Kelso—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 23, 2025
I-5 Lane Closure in Ridgefield Thursday—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 24, 2025
The Longview School District posted yesterday celebrating one of their administrators who recently made a move.
Jerry Johnson is the new Assistant Principal at Cascade Middle School. He takes the position after serving two years as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Mt. Solo Middle School.
Johnson is a Castle Rock native who spent 26 years in the Toutle Lake School District, working as a high school English teacher and later serving as both the high school and elementary school principal at different times.