Toutle Lake School District Opts Out of Sexual Behavior & Orientation Portion of Statewide Survey—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This fall, the Toutle Lake School District says it will participate in the statewide Healthy Youth Survey but they have opted out of a portion they consider controversial.

The survey covers student well-being, social relationships, mental health, substance use, and safety. Toutle Lake’s version, however, will not include questions about sexual behavior or orientation.

Students across Washington have been taking the survey since 2002. Superintendent Chris Schumaker said, “It is very important that every student take part in the survey. The results directly impact how the state allocates funding to our county for critical services that support youth mental health and drug prevention.”