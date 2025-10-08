Kelso City Council Puts Out Council Statement That They Do Not Support or Condone Violence—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was some spillover from last month’s Kelso City Council meeting, with the council voting this week to issue a statement saying they do not support or condone violence in any form.

The statement reads: “The Kelso City Council does not support or condone violence in any form whether physical, mental, verbal, or bullying. Any acts of violence, threats of violence, or bullying in the course of Council business or while representing the Council will be dealt with according to Council rules.”

It also reminds councilors that while they have free speech rights, those rights don’t always extend when engaged in council business or when representing the council.

The move comes after Councilmember Jim Hill was criticized for comments he made following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Mayor Veryl Anderson recommended the discussion, while Hill and Councilmember Keenan Harvey suggested holding a January 20 workshop to clarify conduct guidelines and improve transparency with the new council seated after next month’s election.