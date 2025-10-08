Kelso Lodging Tax Requests—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

At last night’s Kelso City Council meeting, the council approved this year’s Lodging Tax Fund applications, which are used to promote tourism in the area.

The council followed the recommendations of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, awarding a total of $235,000. This year’s fund totaled $210,000, with another $84,000 coming from reserves.

The two largest allocations — $100,000 each — went to Tam O’Shanter Park and the Kelso Longview Chamber Visitor Information Center. Other awards included $25,000 for the Kelso Highlander Festival, $11,500 for the Braided 64 Wrestling Tournament, $10,000 for S’quatchfest, and $2,500 for lights in the park.