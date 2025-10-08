I-5 Lane Closure for Bridge Deck Sealing in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tree Trimming Along I-5 in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 8, 2025
More road work is happening on I-5 in Woodland today, so drivers should expect delays.
WSDOT maintenance crews will close the left lane of southbound I-5 at the Dike Access Bridge between mileposts 22.69 and 22.73 for bridge deck sealing.
The closure will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.