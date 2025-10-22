Theran Thomas Joseph Collins: January 12, 1992 – August 27, 2025

LONGVIEW- With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Theran Thomas Joseph Collins, who left this world far too soon at the age of 33. Theran’s life came to an end in Longview, Washington, on August 27, 2025.

Born in Vancouver, Washington, on January 12, 1992, to Rebecca (Becky) Bolton and David M. Collins, Theran faced life’s challenges with strength and resilience. Though his journey wasn’t always easy, he found a way to shine—becoming a role model through his hard work, determination, and ability to bring joy to others.

A graduate of Fort Vancouver High School, Theran worked at Burger King and Blue Beacon before spending nearly nine years as a games dealer at ilani Casino Resort, where he built lasting friendships and was loved for his humor and authenticity.

Those who knew Theran will remember his tough exterior, quick wit, and unforgettable dry humor—but also the kind and loving soul inside, which he shared deeply with those closest to him.

Theran was the cherished son of Rebecca (Becky) Bolton, David M. Collins, and stepmother Marcia L. Collins; beloved brother of Marya Bolton; and proud uncle of Griselda, Daniel, and Ryder. He is also survived by his aunt, Marcie Call, and grandmother, Judith Isham. He now rests in heaven with his mother Becky and his grandmother Judy Shock, who passed just weeks before him.

Theran’s dash, though short, was filled with love, laughter, and light. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.



The Dash – by Linda Ellis



I read of a man who stood to speak

At the funeral of a friend.

He referred to the dates on her tombstone

From the beginning…to the end.



He noted that first came the date of birth

And spoke the following date with tears,

But he said what mattered most of all

Was the dash between the years.



For it matters not, how much we own;

The cars…the house…the cash…

What matters is how we live and love

And how we spend our dash.



So think about this long and hard.

Are there things you’d like to change?

For you never know how much time is left

That can still be rearranged.



If we could just slow down enough

To consider what’s true and real,

And always try to understand

The way other people feel.



And be less quick to anger,

And show appreciation more

And love the people in our lives

Like we’ve never loved before.



If we treat each other with respect,

And more often wear a smile,

Remembering that this special dash

Might only last a little while.



So, when your eulogy is being read

With your life’s actions to rehash…

Would you be proud of the things they say

About how you spent your dash?