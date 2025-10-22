Woman Accused of October 4th Fatal Hit & Run on Wa Way & 11th Avenue in Jail—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in Longview is now in custody.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says officers executed a search warrant at 33-year-old Shelby Toland’s residence around 6:24 a.m. Tuesday, where she was arrested without incident. Toland is charged with hit-and-run with death and possession of a controlled substance. She is accused of hitting and killing 62-year-old Howard Eby around 1:49 a.m. on October 4th at 11th Avenue and Washington Way before fleeing the scene.

Detectives used video surveillance, digital evidence, and witness interviews to identify a maroon Toyota Highlander as the suspect vehicle. It was found at the home of Toland and her mother, 63-year-old Pamela Toland, on October 9th, though Shelby was not there at the time.

Investigators say the vehicle’s damage matched evidence collected at the scene. A search of the SUV uncovered physical evidence, including paint transfers and DNA samples. Communication records and DoorDash data—showing Toland was making deliveries at the time—also connect her to the crash.

Pamela Toland faces charges for allegedly helping her daughter after the incident. Police say she knew about her daughter’s involvement and withheld information from investigators.