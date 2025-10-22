Kelso City Council Approves 1% Property Tax Increase—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso City Council voted Tuesday night to approve its allowed 1% annual property tax increase on the first reading.

Under state law, cities can raise property tax collections by up to 1% each year with a simple majority vote. City staff said the increase will add about $4.42 to the annual property tax bill for a $400,000 home, with a total new estimated city assessment of $455.16

The measure passed 5-2, with Councilmembers Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander opposed. Harvey said the added cost to homeowners wasn’t worth the $49,500 in additional estimated revenue. Alexander said residents are struggling and even small increases are too much.

Councilmember Brian Wood argued that taking the 1% is necessary to keep up with inflation, while Mike Karnofski said maintaining essential services is critical to keeping Kelso attractive for residents and businesses. Mayor Veryl Anderson said the city already knows of many higher operating costs for next year.