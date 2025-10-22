Missing Child Found in Longview —Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Police say they located a missing child shortly after posting about her disappearance Tuesday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., police shared on Facebook that 10-year-old Isarin Tanie had gone missing while playing in front of her home on Hawthorne Street. She was last seen with her pink and white bicycle.

Just over an hour later, at 10:30 p.m., police updated that she had been found. They did not release details about the circumstances of her disappearance.