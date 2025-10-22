Federal Grant Strengthens Longview Firefighter Safety and Readiness—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Earlier this month, the Longview Fire Department received a $487,000 federal grant through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The highly competitive grant helps fire departments nationwide purchase safety equipment, protective gear, and training. With the funds, Longview Fire will buy 27 new sets of turnout gear and 45 portable radios to replace outdated equipment.

As required by the grant, 10% of the funding will come from the department’s existing budget.

Battalion Chief Eric Koreis, who applied for the grant, said, “This award represents a major step forward in keeping our firefighters safe and ensuring they have the tools needed to protect our community.”