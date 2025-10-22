Longview Alley Closures This Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Maryke “Mary” SchwindtOctober 21, 2025
Federal Grant Strengthens Longview Firefighter Safety and Readiness—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 22, 2025
Some alleys in Longview are closed this week as the city’s Street Division replaces concrete alley panels.
One closure is behind 1733 23rd Avenue near Olympia Way. Work starts at 7 a.m. today and is expected to finish by 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 30.
Another alley, behind 1141 15th Avenue near the Shamrock Tavern, is already under repair and is scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m. on Monday, October 27.