Maryke “Mary” Schwindt: July 3, 1940 — October 16, 2025

WOODLAND- Maryke was born in the Netherlands on July 3, 1940. She married Klaas Speerstra in February 1958 and immigrated to the United States in 1961, settling in Bellflower, California. The Speerstra family became dairy farmers in Washington state through the late 1980s. The Speerstra children—Bouwe, Carl, Selma, Linda and Sandy—all worked side by side with their parents.

Maryke became a proud citizen of the United States in the late 1970s in Cathlamet, Washington. Her family was excited to be part of her patriotism.

After Klaas’s passing, Maryke met Ted Schwindt. They married in January 1989, and Maryke was warmly welcomed into the Schwindt family, including Toots and Mike, Sandy and Rod, Bud, and Becky and Dave.

The Schwindts became adventurous travelers, visiting friends, family and national parks across the United States. They settled in Arizona for a time before returning to Washington state, where they made their home again in Woodland.

Maryke was preceded in death by her husbands, Klaas Speerstra and Ted Schwindt. She is survived by her five children: Bouwe (Karen) Speerstra of Colbert, Washington; Carl Speerstra of Ridgefield; Selma (John) Lower of Ridgefield; Linda Speerstra (Phil Mooney) of Hawaii; and Sandy Speerstra of Alaska. She is also survived by her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren scattered across the United States

In closing, Maryke loved to travel and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She was a master needlepoint enthusiast, knitter extraordinaire, baker of fabulous treats, homemaker and gifted crafter. She did all of this with a flair for fashion in her signature red, black and white attire.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 2025, at Frank Abel Cemetery in Woodland, Washington. A small reception will follow at the Oak Tree in Woodland.