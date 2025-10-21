Darlene Joy Bodine: May 22, 1940 — September 29, 2025

LONGVIEW- Darlene Joy Bodine, a vibrant and loving presence in the lives of many, passed away on September 29, 2025, at the St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington. Born on May 22, 1940, in Centralia, Washington, Darlene led a life filled with dedication to her family, friends, and community.

As a proud graduate of high school, Darlene built a commendable career as a truck driver for Peter Kewitt, where she was recognized for her hard work and commitment. Additionally, she served as a bartender in the local area, connecting with residents and visitors alike through her outgoing personality and infectious smile. Darlene was not only a member of the Teamsters Union but also actively participated in the Longview Senior Center, where she enjoyed socializing and playing cards and pool.

Family and friends will forever cherish her love for cooking. Darlene was renowned for her delightful cinnamon rolls, homemade jams, and jellies, as well as her passion for gardening and flowers. In her youth, Darlene took immense joy in playing softball, later in life she had the opportunity to cheer on her children as they played softball.

Darlene’s legacy continues through her living family members, including her son Alan Bodine of Longview, Washington; daughter Lisa Milosevich (Mike) of Kalama, Washington; son Michael Bodine of Kalama, Washington; and daughter Patsy Bodine of Tualatin, Oregon. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who will carry forward her spirited essence.

She is proceeded in death by her ex-husband Robert Bodine, her daughter Angela Bodine, and her daughter Sherylyn Dykstra (Bodine). Darlene’s warmth and compassion for others will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. As we remember her today, we celebrate a life that greatly enriched the communities of Longview and beyond.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday November 1, 2025 from 1p,-4pm at The Rose Valley Grange.