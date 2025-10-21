Kendall Everett “Pete” Peterson: October 27, 1936 – October 12, 2025

ST. HELENS- Kendall Everett “Pete” Peterson, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted husband, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on October 27, 1936, in St. Helens, Oregon, Kendall lived a life that was rich in love, family, and service to his country.

Kendall was the oldest of three sons to Kenneth and Lois Peterson. Growing up in St. Helens, he developed a deep appreciation for the beauty of Oregon. A love that brought him back to the Pacific Northwest to raise his family. In 1962, he married his soulmate, Josephine Virgine-Charlotte Lehnerts, with whom he shared a joyful and loving life of 58 wonderful years. Josephine preceded him in death, leaving a legacy of love and lifelong commitment.

Throughout his life, Kendall exemplified the virtues of dedication and service. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1984. After retiring from military service, he transitioned to a fulfilling career with U.S. Postal Service.

Kendall was a man of varied interests and passions. He found immense joy in spending time on the Oregon Coast, where he cherished long walks with his wife and family along the beach, soaking in the tranquility of the ocean waves. Fishing on the Nehalem River was his favorite hobby, as was spending time with his coin collection and model trains. Above all, Kendall treasured the moments spent with his grandchildren, showering them with love and wisdom that will forever resonate in their hearts.

Kendall is survived by 3 children: Jeff Peterson and his wife, JaNet Peterson, Julie Peterson, Maurice Peterson and his wife, Krista Peterson. 3 grandchildren: Paul Kirschten, Amanda Hitchen, Elizabeth Western, and 2 step-grandchildren, Katie Kinworthy and Amanda Sharber. 4 great-grandchildren: Kyler Kinworthy, Liam Sharber, Sailee Kinworthy, and Bennett Western. His children and their families will always remember him as a gentle soul whose warmth and laughter lit up their lives.

Kendall will be interned with his wife at Willamette National Cemetery with full military honors on November 14, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to attend. A fitting tribute to honor a man who dedicated so much of his life to service to our country,

Kendall Everett Peterson will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest easy, Pops; you have earned it.