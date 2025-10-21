Painter Roth Road House Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Final Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Project Debate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 21, 2025
Kendall Everett “Pete” PetersonOctober 21, 2025
Some residents in Kelso lost their home after an early morning fire yesterday.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the 100 block of Painter Roth Road around 6:15 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the back and basement of a two-story home.
Firefighters confirmed everyone made it out safely and worked to protect a detached garage, several vehicles, and a boat. Despite their efforts, the fire spread quickly and destroyed the house. The flames were knocked down just before 7:30 a.m.
The residents, a man and a woman, were alerted by smoke alarms, allowing them and their dog to escape safely. They’re now staying with friends and family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.