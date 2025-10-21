Painter Roth Road House Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some residents in Kelso lost their home after an early morning fire yesterday.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the 100 block of Painter Roth Road around 6:15 a.m. to find heavy flames coming from the back and basement of a two-story home.

Firefighters confirmed everyone made it out safely and worked to protect a detached garage, several vehicles, and a boat. Despite their efforts, the fire spread quickly and destroyed the house. The flames were knocked down just before 7:30 a.m.

The residents, a man and a woman, were alerted by smoke alarms, allowing them and their dog to escape safely. They’re now staying with friends and family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.