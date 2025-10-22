Jacalyn (Jackie) Lee Babcock: December 4, 1952 – October 13, 2025

KELSO- Jacalyn “Jackie” Babcock, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on October 13, 2025, at the age of 72.

Born on December 4, 1952, to Audrey Kennedy and Max Gilbert, Jackie lived a full and colorful life. She was strong-willed, independent, and never afraid to speak her mind. Over the years, she grew in wisdom and understanding, learning to appreciate life’s quieter moments and the people who filled them.

Jackie was the mother of three children: Kristine Matlock, who preceded her in death in 2012; Donette Smith; and Timothy Babcock.

She was a grandmother to 16 grandchildren 14 surviving her and a great-grandmother to twelve, each of whom carry forward a piece of her spirit and resilience.

Jackie was also a proud and active member of the Elks Lodge, where she found friendship, purpose, and a sense of community. She enjoyed being involved in charitable events and lending a hand wherever she could.

A true animal lover, Jackie’s home was always filled with furry and feathered companions. Growing up, her family remembers her caring for cats, dogs, and birds each one treated as part of the household. Her compassion for animals reflected her gentle side and her love for the simple joys of life.

Those who knew Jackie will remember her humor, and her resilience through life’s challenges. She leaves behind countless memories and lessons that will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Jackie’s memory. The family invites all who knew and loved her to come together to share stories, laughter, and remembrance of a life lived with spirit and authenticity.

She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.