Tentative Coastal Clam Digging Dates—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Razor clam season is about to begin. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the first fall digs, set for next week from Monday, October 6th through Sunday, October 12th. Digs will be allowed at four coastal beaches, including Long Beach.

Coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal says smaller clams are common early in the season, and reminds diggers they must keep the first 15 they harvest, regardless of size or condition.

All tides for this opener are in the evening. Tide tables are available on the WDFW website.