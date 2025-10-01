R.A. Long Evacuated Due to Fire Alarm—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Suicide in 7th Avenue Walmart Bathroom—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsSeptember 30, 2025
For the second time in a week, R.A. Long High School was evacuated yesterday morning after a fire alarm went off. This time, there was no fire — the Longview School District says floating balloons triggered the alarm system around 9:45. Last week’s evacuation was caused by a phone battery that caught fire. Officials say students and staff followed protocol and evacuated safely.