Suicide in 7th Avenue Walmart Bathroom—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A shot was fired yesterday morning inside the Longview Walmart on 7th Avenue, and police have confirmed it was a suicide.
Captain Brandon McNew with Longview Police says it was reported around 10:30 a.m. Responders determined the person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a store bathroom.
The individual’s identity has not yet been released.