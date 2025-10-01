City of Longview Redirects $415,000 from Mint Valley Golf Course to Other City Needs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council voted last month to approve redirecting $415,000 from the Mint Valley Golf Course project to other city needs.

Earlier this year, $450,000 was set aside for siding and roofing at the golf course, but that project is now fully funded by a Cowlitz County grant. Council voted to reallocate the unused dollars: $60,000 for a new Fire Chief Vehicle, $60,000 for Longview Police Department parking structure repairs, $275,000 for restroom repairs at Archie Anderson Park, and $20,000 for new furniture at the Mint Valley clubhouse and restaurant.

There is $35,000 left unassigned for future projects.

Public Works Director and Assistant City Manager Chris Collins said the decision allows the city to meet several priorities without additional taxpayer costs.