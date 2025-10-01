City of Longview Redirects $415,000 from Mint Valley Golf Course to Other City Needs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tentative Coastal Clam Digging Dates—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 1, 2025
The Longview City Council voted last month to approve redirecting $415,000 from the Mint Valley Golf Course project to other city needs.
Earlier this year, $450,000 was set aside for siding and roofing at the golf course, but that project is now fully funded by a Cowlitz County grant. Council voted to reallocate the unused dollars: $60,000 for a new Fire Chief Vehicle, $60,000 for Longview Police Department parking structure repairs, $275,000 for restroom repairs at Archie Anderson Park, and $20,000 for new furniture at the Mint Valley clubhouse and restaurant.
There is $35,000 left unassigned for future projects.
Public Works Director and Assistant City Manager Chris Collins said the decision allows the city to meet several priorities without additional taxpayer costs.