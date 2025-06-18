Taylor Avenue Home Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Some heavy smoke was spotted yesterday afternoon pouring out of a garage in the Taylor-Terry area of Longview, prompting Longview firefighters to respond to a home.

Fire personnel arrived at the residence at 2530 Taylor Avenue, across from John Null Park, at around 3:05 p.m. They reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the garage and nearby windows. Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire. They were able to confirm that it originated in the garage area.

It was also confirmed that the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, meaning there were no injuries. The house was recently purchased and was undergoing renovations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.