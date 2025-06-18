Kelso City Hall Building Condition Presentation—Klog 100.7 News

The Kelso City Hall building could soon be undergoing some renovation work. During last night’s Kelso City Council meeting, guest presenter Dani Ittner, a building envelope specialist, presented the findings of a study on the condition of the building and offered recommended repair alternatives and associated costs.

The top priorities were labeled as “critical,” with three parts of the building identified as needing urgent replacement: the main lobby accent roof, the aluminum storefront at the main entry, and the aluminum storefront in the council chambers. Ittner recommended that these three items be addressed within the next one to two years.

City Engineer Michael Kardas said the presentation was intended to prepare the council for potential budget changes to fund these projects in the near future.

Councilmember Jim Hill emphasized that these improvements should be made sooner rather than later. Kardas said that he could use the report as a blueprint and return with a staff recommendation at the next meeting. Councilmember Mike Karnofski added that the city should also develop a long-term plan to address the rest of the repairs outlined in the presentation over the next eight to ten years.