George Michelson Barnes: February 9, 1956 – June 8, 2025

KELSO- George Michelson Barnes Jr, or Mike as he was known to family and many friends, was born in Longview, WA on February 9, 1956 to George “Mickey” Barnes Sr and Sylvia Barnes and left this world peacefully in his sleep on June 8, 2025.

Mike attended RA Long High School and was part of the graduating class of 1974. He went on to work at Longview Fibre Mill, starting in paper production and working his way up to the bull gang and then to Millwright, retiring after 35 years in 2009.

Mike was known for his great sense of humor, even at the end. He could always bring a laugh with his quick and sarcastic wit. He always brought a special light and levity with him. He loved going into his daughter’s work and raiding the boss’ candy dish when meeting her for lunch dates with his wife, Carol. His favorite lunch date was for cinnamon rolls at the Pancake House.

Mike was an avid craftsman and built so many amazing things. He could fix almost anything automotive, or mechanical and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved working on his 1994 Jeep that he passed onto his grandson Drake, they spent hours working on that Jeep together. Mike loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, he and Carol even rode to Sturgis in 2012.

Most of all Mike was a family man. Mike and Carol met at the Rol-O-Way Skating Rink in 1970, by accident (it is a great story, make sure you ask Carol about it sometime). They were married March 1, 1975 and just celebrated their 50 th wedding anniversary. He loved his family so much, his wife, daughter, grandson, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was the favorite lap to curl up on for a nap at family events. He will be greatly missed by us all.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents George and Sylvia Barnes. He leaves behind his wife, Carol Barnes; daughter Julie Peltola and husband Jaysun; grandson Drake Brewer and fiancé Nicole Murray; step-grandsons Gabe and Corban Peltola; sister Sherri Oliver and husband Carroll; brother Dwight “Tom” Barnes and wife Alice; sister Marilyn Crawford and husband John; niece Lesley Roy and husband Geoff; nephew Brian Barnes and wife Racheal; great nieces and nephews: Talyah, Drayson, Ava, Madielyn, Marlee and Mycah and his great-great niece Kiarah. And of course, we cannot leave out his fur baby Ellie Mae.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse-Coldwater Lake Chapter – https://bacaworld.org/washington. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 19th , 2025 @ 2pm at 4620 Allen St, Kelso. As Mike was an informal kind of guy, this is truly an informal celebration. Join us for BBQ hamburgers and hotdogs (his favorite) in your best Harley t-shirt to share in love, laughter, and stories of Mike.