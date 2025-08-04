Stuffy’s II Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Stuffy’s II on Ocean Beach Highway is closed until further notice following a fire early this morning.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Bergquist said crews were dispatched at 5:46 a.m. for reports of smoke and a possible commercial fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof and called in Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue for assistance. A total of five engines responded to the scene, with flames visible at the rear of the building.

Crews took an offensive approach from the interior of the building and had the fire knocked down shortly after 6 a.m. Firefighters also accessed the roof, using chainsaws to cut through and pour water in from above. Lighter smoke continued for some time after the flames were out, and crews remained on scene for several hours.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause and extent of the damage have not yet been determined.

In a statement, Stuffy’s thanked emergency responders for their “quick and brave action” and added, “We’re incredibly grateful that no one was hurt.” They plan to share updates as they assess the situation.