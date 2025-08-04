St. Helens Houseboat Fire—Klog 100.7 News

A houseboat caught fire Friday evening on the Columbia River in St. Helens.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded around 5:11 p.m. to reports of flames at Dillard’s Marina. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from what was initially believed to be a boat, but was later confirmed to be a houseboat. The fire was located beneath the deck, within the support structure of the onboard shop area.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. The fast response kept the fire contained to the origin point, preventing damage to nearby structures. No one was home at the time.

Investigators determined the cause was hot metal shavings that had fallen into wooden components during metal cutting work earlier in the day.