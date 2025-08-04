Greenlee Clark Gets TV News Job—Klog 100.7 News

A Toledo native and former KLOG summer intern has made her TV debut: Greenlee Clark is now on air with Idaho 6 News in Boise as a neighborhood reporter and multimedia journalist.

Clark, who graduated from Grand Canyon University this spring with a bachelor’s degree in communications and an emphasis on news media, says she handles every part of her stories—from writing and recording to editing and producing.

She began at GCU in 2022 and became a founding member of the university’s “Future Broadcasters Club” in her first year. In summer 2023, she participated in KLOG’s college internship program, gaining hands-on experience in radio broadcasting. During her senior year, she further honed her skills with a TV internship at Fox 10 in Phoenix.