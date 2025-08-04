Night Work on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview—Klog 100.7 News

A portion of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview will be closed overnight all week as crews install new water infrastructure for the incoming Starbucks at 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, across from Fred Meyer.

The closure affects eastbound traffic between 32nd and 30th avenues from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Saturday. A detour will be in place during those hours, routing traffic south on 32nd, east on Washington Way, and north on Kessler Boulevard before returning to Ocean Beach Highway near Lake Sacajawea.