Three Rivers Christian Fundraiser Following Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Work on Southbound I-5 Near Grade Street Overpass—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 4, 2025
Night Work on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 4, 2025
Back on July 18th, four classrooms at the Three Rivers High School campus were destroyed in a fire.
The school says it is insured and working hard to prepare alternative classrooms in time for the fall.
In the meantime, a “turning lemons into lemonade” fundraiser is underway after the school received a $7,500 matching challenge to help cover its insurance deductible and provide for short-term curriculum replacement needs while insurance payments are pending.
So far, the fundraiser has brought in over $6,900 in matching funds. A link to donate is available:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=HBNPSMBXQ5XWE&fbclid=IwY2xjawL9nWJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFVSms3SnZ6WmFDU1lEbm1wAR7URfkbmqQ1h9bVlI0srSxN5yM7XckTcXh8c7zbhxhumuhG8I2IdBliaajzRA_aem_GeoFszDCOgQhF6cguL-3AQ
The campaign runs through August 12th, with final results to be announced that evening at the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at the Beacon Hill Campus cafe.