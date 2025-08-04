Three Rivers Christian Fundraiser Following Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Back on July 18th, four classrooms at the Three Rivers High School campus were destroyed in a fire.

The school says it is insured and working hard to prepare alternative classrooms in time for the fall.

In the meantime, a “turning lemons into lemonade” fundraiser is underway after the school received a $7,500 matching challenge to help cover its insurance deductible and provide for short-term curriculum replacement needs while insurance payments are pending.

So far, the fundraiser has brought in over $6,900 in matching funds. A link to donate is available:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=HBNPSMBXQ5XWE&fbclid=IwY2xjawL9nWJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFVSms3SnZ6WmFDU1lEbm1wAR7URfkbmqQ1h9bVlI0srSxN5yM7XckTcXh8c7zbhxhumuhG8I2IdBliaajzRA_aem_GeoFszDCOgQhF6cguL-3AQ

The campaign runs through August 12th, with final results to be announced that evening at the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at the Beacon Hill Campus cafe.