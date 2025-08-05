Night Work on I-5 Between Cowlitz & Lewis Counties—Klog 100.7 News

If you’re driving on I-5 between Cowlitz and Lewis counties overnight over the next couple of days, expect possible delays due to maintenance work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing raised pavement markers along both directions of the freeway, between the Toutle River Bridge at milepost 52 and Highway 12 at milepost 68. The work is scheduled to continue tonight and tomorrow night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During this time, brief left lane closures will occur in both northbound and southbound lanes.