Fibre Federal Expansion to Ridgefield—Klog 100.7 News

Fibre Federal Credit Union has announced it will build a full-service Financial Services Center in the Royal Ridge Station Shopping Center on Pioneer Street. The credit union says it hopes to open the new branch early next year.

Currently, the closest Fibre Federal location to Ridgefield is in Woodland.

A Longview-based credit union is expanding into Clark County with a new location planned in Ridgefield.

