National Night Out—Klog 100.7 News

It’s that time of year again — the 42nd annual National Night Out is happening this evening. The community campaign, held across the country, is designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the public.

Locally, several departments are hosting events. Longview Police will be at Archie Anderson Park in partnership with the Highlands Neighborhood Association from 5 to 8 p.m. In Kelso, police will be at Tam O’Shanter Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m., alongside Mayor Veryl Anderson and the City Council for their annual special meeting. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and St. Helens Police will be at McCormick Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Kalama Police will hold their event at Haydu Park from 6 to 8 p.m., and Castle Rock’s event will be at the middle school from 6 to 9 p.m.

All events are free to attend and will feature food and activities.