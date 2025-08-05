Primary Election Day—Klog 100.7 News 

Today is the final day to submit ballots for the Primary Election. The top two candidates in each race will move on to the November 4th General Election. In Cowlitz County, only four races have more than two candidates.

In Longview, three city council positions are contested. Mike Claxton, PJ Peterson, and Nic Aguirre are running for Position 5. Oliver Black, Chris Bryant, and Josh Carter are seeking Position 6. And for Position 7, incumbent Spencer Boudreau is facing Wayne Nichols and Marianne Chambers.

In Kelso, the only race with more than two candidates is for Position 3 on the city council, where incumbent Kimberley Lefebvre is being challenged by Jackie Collins and Sean Legary.

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. today. As of yesterday, only 18.51% of ballots had been returned. Voters can return them in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office, use an official drop box, or send them by mail, as long as they are postmarked by today.