

Matthew Thomas Gump: July 5, 1983 – July 27, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected and tragic passing of Matthew Thomas Gump, who left us far too soon on July 27, 2025, just weeks after celebrating his 42nd birthday. Born on July 5, 1983, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Suzanne Weber and Ronny Gump, Matt was a devoted son, proud father, loyal brother, loving uncle, and cherished friend to many.

Matt grew up in Scappoose, Oregon, and graduated from Scappoose High School in 2001. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, beginning basic training in November 2001. He served his country with honor for 13 years, including a tour in Iraq in 2004, before being medically retired. While on active duty, Matt earned a Master’s Degree in Business, an achievement he was incredibly proud of.

Matt had a passion for helping others that was evident in everything he did. He was known for going out of his way to support anyone in need, no matter the circumstance. His heart was as big as his personality. After moving to Mountain Home, Idaho, he discovered a love for off-road racing, especially driving his side-by-side with family. Matt had a special bond with his dogs, who loved him unconditionally. They were more than pets, they were loyal companions who brought him peace, purpose, and comfort. He found joy in training them, especially as service dogs to help himself and others. That bond was one of deep trust and connection, and his dogs were always by his side, through every season of life.

Never afraid to speak his mind, Matt welcomed any debate or discussion with enthusiasm. He had a sharp wit, a bold voice, and an undeniable presence. But above all, he had a deeply compassionate spirit, always putting others before himself.

Matt is survived by his children: Kaycee Gump, Isabel Gump, Trysta Casteneda, and Anthony Martin; his mother Suzanne Weber and stepfather Wayne Weber; his siblings Bradley Gump, Joshua Weber, and Staci Friend; his grandmother Joan Engeman; his girlfriend Robin Gann; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronny Gump; grandparents Evelyn Boursaw, Howard Thomas, and Leslie Gump; and his uncle’s Terry and Randy Gump, along with aunts Connie Williams and Shirley Thomas.

A graveside service to honor Matt’s life will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Columbia Memorial Gardens, 54490 Columbia River Hwy, Scappoose, Oregon. All who knew and loved him are welcome.

Matthew, your impact on the lives of those around you will never be forgotten. You lived with a fierce love, a generous heart, and a bold spirit. Rest in peace, you are deeply loved and will be forever missed.