I-5 Southbound Delays for Pavement Repairs North of Castle Rock—Klog 100.7 News

Today and tomorrow, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing the driving surface on I‑5 north of Castle Rock. As a result, travelers on southbound I‑5 should expect potential delays.

Work will close the right lane from Rogers Road at milepost 56.2 down to the Toutle River Rest Area at milepost 55.4. The lane closure will be in effect each day from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.